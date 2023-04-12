‘The Consultant’s Sloane Avery Reveals How The Show Made Her ‘Feel Seen’ (Exclusive)

Sloane Avery was intrigued by The Consultant from the moment she got the first script. The psychological thriller, out now on Prime Video, follows employees at CompWare after a new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to improve the company. From there, things get wild. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sloane about the show and playing Rosie, who just goes along for the crazy ride

“Rosie was great because it’s not very often that I get to play somebody who is just so innocent in that kind of world,” she said. “Most of the characters are in on the whole something’s off with Patoff. I loved that Rosie is just in her own world and completely loving her job and everything that happens in it. Every time I got a script, I was like, oh, Rosie’s going to turn on him, but she’s so excited for all the changes at CompWare. It’s just fun to play the opposite of what everyone else is doing.”

Sloane and her co-stars Nat Wolff and Brittany O’Grady got to work alongside Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who plays Patoff. “There was a lot of excitement to meet him but also fear because not only is he so intimidating as a monumental actor, but he’s also playing the scariest boss in the world,” Sloane told HollywoodLife. “We were all pretty intimidated, maybe except for me. I’m just one of those people who was raised in the South. I just have never met a stranger, so I just kind of immediately took to him and treated him like he was one of us. I think he kind of fell in love with that. He’s obviously this big star and just an amazing actor, but he wanted to be one of us really. It was so interesting because he was so scary in the scenes, and then when you talk to him, he’s just a sweetheart. I think he really carries that in his performance. His scary boss isn’t typical of how anybody would be scary. He is charming and smiling and that’s almost more unsettling.”

The actress was living in the moment as she found out what would happen next as the cast got new scripts. “We got the scripts one at a time, so we didn’t really know where it was going. Each time we opened it up, it was an adventure,” she admitted. “It never went where you thought it was going to go. This show’s deeply unpredictable. It’s so fun to be a part of a show like that.”

Sloane admitted that a second season is “always a possibility.” She told HollywoodLife that the ending of season 1 “leads you to want more, obviously. I don’t think that anybody at CompWare is going to let Patoff just go. I think that if there is another season, which I really hope there is… I love that job. Everybody loved that job, and we were really fortunate to all really blend together really nicely and get along. We love each other and that was so fun. That was such an easy job to work on. I think everybody would do it as long as they can. It’s such a cool world that I can’t wait to see if and when they do another season or just keep it going. I can’t wait to see what happens next because it’s just endless possibilities with a boss like Patoff. Anything can happen, and it’s really a cool show. If everybody loves it, we’ll do it forever.”

The Consultant dives into the complicated dynamics of the working world. Sloane revealed that the workplace comedy-drama “made me feel seen.” She continued, “It made me think they nailed that. Some of the themes and the undertones of the show are hitting a lot of people close to home. It’s funny, I’ve had a lot of people with their reactions to watching the show reach out to me and say that they’re seeing Patoff in their dreams or he reminds them of their boss. It’s really cool to see a show like that that sticks with you and maybe does feel a little uncomfortable. I think a lot of people who are in the workplace, especially in the tech world, we’re a bunch of young Gen Z kids trying to do big jobs and then you have the old-school guy come in and not get with the new times. I feel like a lot of my friends, especially who work in those sorts of industries, they were really shocked to see that world come to life on the screen for sure.”