Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 14, Is So Much Taller Than Her In Easter Family Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, celebrated Easter Sunday with her close-knit brood. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share new family photos on the holiday and some of them showed off how tall her oldest daughter Maddie, 14, has gotten. The teen towered over her mom as they smiled and posed side by side in stylish outfits that included a pastel plaid short-sleeved dress for Jamie Lynn and a long-sleeved white top and patterned shorts for Maddie.

The photos also featured Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson, who wore a light blue polo style top and blue jeans, and her youngest daughter Ivey Joan, 4, who wore a light blue sweater over a matching dress. In addition to the photos of them posing in front of a house, Jamie Lynn included other adorable gems that showed Maddie and Ivey hugging and the latter sitting on the Easter bunny’s lap. A video showing Ivey waking up to a plethora of Easter baskets was also added.

Jamie Lynn’s latest family post comes after she celebrated her birthday last week. She shared various photos of herself and her pals to honor the day and thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. “32, don’t mind if I do…,” she captioned the post along with an upside down smiley face. “thanks so much for the overwhelming amount of love I felt for my birthday🤍l love y’all.”

When Jamie Lynn’s not getting attention for her sweet family and/or birthday photos, she’s doing so for her successful career. The talented star reportedly just finished filming a Zoey 101 revival movie in March and it’s set to premiere later this year on Paramount+. In the highly-anticipated feature, Jamie Lynn reprises her role as Zoey Brooks and she’ll star alongside returning co-stars Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

On Jan. 12, Jamie Lynn posted a photo of a director’s chair and a script on the set of Zoey 101, bringing fans major excitement. “IT’S OFFICIAL! Are you ready…” she captioned it.