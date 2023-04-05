Laura Benanti Suffers Miscarriage While Performing On Stage: ‘I Knew It Was Happening’

Laura Benanti revealed she recently suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage during a concert. The Tony-winning actress, 43, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 5 to share the incredibly emotional story with her fans. “On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2,000 people while having a miscarriage. I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself singing during The Broadway Cruise (below).

“If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn’t have been able to go on,” Laura continued. “But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband,” she added, referencing her partner Patrick Brown, whom she married in November 2015, and with whom she shares daughters Ella Rose, 6, and Louisa Georgia, 9 months.

“Patrick and I are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls,” she also wrote, adding, “My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before.”

The Gossip Girl alum said she was opening up about her experience in hopes of helping others. “I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss,” she explained. “That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well. My hand in yours, Laura.”

An outpouring of support arrived in the comments section from her fans and friends — including Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer, who shared two heart images. Singer Jewel wrote, “I’m so proud of you! This moved me immeasurably – your Grace, heart, vulnerability and courage all together – heroically divinely feminine.”

Laura, who won the 2008 Best Actress Tony for Gypsy, recently discussed the special bond between mother and child during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Referencing her first born daughter Ella, Laura said, “I know that no one will ever love her like me.” Read the full interview here.