‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Stars Break Down Jane & Olivia’s Dynamic: They ‘Complete Each Other’ (Exclusive)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is going to give Grease fans an inside look at the origins of Rydell High’s fiercest group: the one and only Pink Ladies. The new series premieres on April 6 and follows Jane, Olivia, Cynthia, and Nancy as they band together and change the social hierarchy at Rydell. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Marisa Davila and Cheyenne Isabel Wells about one of the core relationships within the Pink Ladies.

“I think they complete each other. Not to be like cheesy, but Jane wouldn’t be anywhere without Olivia. I think Olivia would be a lot more lonely if she didn’t have Jane,” Marisa told HollywoodLife at the show’s press junket. Cheyenne added, “Jane really helps her get out of her shell and kind of come out, but Olivia also helps you [Jane] calm down.”

When it comes to putting on those legendary pink jackets, that was a monumental and “symbolic” moment for the actors. “The first time you see us wear the jackets is the first time we donned them fully completed. We couldn’t get too emotional because we were literally filming the scene right now,” Marisa said.

Cheyenne continued, “It was definitely an amazing moment for all of us to get that together. In fittings and stuff, it was just the prototype. It wasn’t the actual jacket. So the time that we actually got the jacket was on set and 4 of us got it together, and it was really awesome.”

One of the many questions Grease fans have about Rise of the Pink Ladies: will Rizzo or other Pink Ladies from Grease be involved in the show? The show does take place 4 years before the events of Grease, so there is some room before Danny, Sandy, and the other Grease characters have their moment.

“Those characters are there in the world somewhere,” Marisa said. “They did exist 4 years prior to the movie, so who knows who’s going to show up.” The first 2 episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere April 6 on Paramount+.