LeAnn Rimes Slays In Sheer Bedazzled At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

LeAnn Rimes looked gorgeous at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2, when she rocked a completely sheer silver bedazzled dress. The 40-year-old showed off her long, toned legs in the sequin embroidered dress that had a hip-high slit.

LeAnn’s Pamella Roland dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the skirt was completely see-through. The dress had silver beading details on her thigh and she accessorized it with a pair of silver metallic sandals. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves with a glossy pink lip.

LeAnn has been busy performing lately and her outfits have been fab. Just recently, she rocked a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans with a tight brown short-sleeve crop top with underwire cups and a completely cutout waist with straps tied around her. Later that evening, she swapped her casual look for a sheer brown long-sleeve maxi dress that had an incredibly plunging V-neckline that put her ample cleavage on display. The dress was ruched around her waist and behind while the rest of the frock flowed into a sheer skirt with a hip-high slit on the side.

LeAnn always rocks gorgeous outfits on the red carpet and aside from this look, her outfit at the 2022 award show was just as stunning. At last year’s event, she wore a gorgeous, sheer white gown with a massive cutout on the chest. The Georges Chakra Couture dress featured one long sleeve and one bare arm while the rest of the gown was flowy and sheer.

LeAnn’s cutout bodice revealed ample cleavage while the cutout was lined with dazzling silver sequins. She accessorized with sparkly strappy sandals and a bedazzled clutch. As for her glam, she had her honey-highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in waves.