’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Nicole Tells Mahmoud She’s Leaving Him

It’s looking like Nicole and Mahmoud may be heading for a split. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud get the chance to talk and air out all their feelings. It doesn’t go well.

Mahmoud tells Nicole that he wants her to stay, but she says that “certain things need to change” in this relationship if things are going to work. “There’s only room for this person that you want to be in a relationship instead of the person you are in a relationship,” she tells Mahmoud.

Mahmoud doesn’t believe that’s true. Nicole wants to be able to wear shorter sleeves and not be so “buttoned up all the time.” She wants to “have a little bit of freedom.” Mahmoud responds, “You have more freedom more than any wife I can have.”

Mahmoud believes he’s already been meeting Nicole halfway. When he asked her to wear a hijab, she said no. He didn’t fight her on it. “You never care about who I am,” he says.

Nicole claps back, “I’ve done everything to make you happy.” They both realize that they aren’t going to change their minds about their wants and needs. “I’m not going to force you to stay with me if you don’t want me,” Mahmoud says to Nicole.

If that’s the case, then Nicole wants to leave. Mahmoud is “tired” of their constant fighting. “This has been unresolved for 3 f**king years, and I’m done,” Nicole says. She wants to go back to their place, get her stuff, and fly back to America. “I will let her go. If the life is going to be this way, I don’t want to be a part of this,” Mahmoud says. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.