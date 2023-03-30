‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exclusive Preview: Churlish Crosses Paths With Muncy’s Brother

Muncy and Velasco are taking some time to relax at the bar after a hard day’s work. Muncy mentions in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 30 episode of Law & Order: SVU that her brother is in the neighborhood and wants to stop by. Muncy says her brother, Teddy, wants to meet Velasco. “So, does that mean you’ve been talking about me?” Velasco says flirtatiously. Muncy laughs and says, “Don’t flatter yourself.”

Bruno walks in with Churlish, and Muncy’s not exactly thrilled to see her. Velasco tells Muncy to “relax” a bit about Churlish. “After she ratted you out to Benson, are you serious? Give me one good reason,” Muncy says. Velasco has two reasons for her: Benson likes her and Bruno trusts her.

Bruno spots Muncy and Velasco from across the room, and Churlish says she’s not going over there. Bruno implores Churlish to stick around and go over there. Let bygones be bygones. She’s thinking about telling Benson she wants to go back to the Bronx. The drinks are on him.

He urges Churlish to buy Muncy and Velasco a round of drinks. A guy sits down at the bar and tries to make small talk with her. He wants to buy him a drink, but she rejects him. Churlish opens up pretty quickly about the work situation with Muncy and Velasco.

The guy knows exactly who Churlish is talking about. Muncy has already told him about the “straightlaced cop who only tolerates things she finds agreeable.” That’s because the guy is Muncy’s brother, Teddy. Things just got even more awkward for Churlish. Could Teddy be the one to mend things between Churlish and Muncy?!

The official synopsis for the March 30 episode reads, “The search for a suspect drugging women’s drinks in crowded bars leads the SVU to Muncy’s brother. Churlish makes a risky move to impress Benson.” New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.