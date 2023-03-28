Lara Flynn Boyle Seen Out In Rare Photos On 53rd Birthday

Happy birthday Lara Flynn Boyle! The actress kept things low-key as she was seen outside of her Los Angeles home early on her 53rd birthday on Friday, March 24. Lara was seen taking out some trash and wearing cozy-looking clothes in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The rarely-seen actress kept it casual as she began her day.

While she carried a large black trash bag and a smaller white bag over her shoulder to a few garbage bins, Lara sported a pair of Notre Dame sweatpants, a red flannel shirt, and a pair of brown Ugg boots. She also had some small hooped earrings on. She also rocked a long black jacket over the outfit. The Twin Peaks actress also had her brunette hair slicked back, and it appeared very short, but it could have just been up in a bun.

The sighting was rare for Lara, who is seen out and about only on occasion. The actress is most well-known for starring in hit movies and TV shows in the 90s and early aughts in hits like Wayne’s World, The Practice, and Men In Black II, but she hasn’t appeared in a movie or TV show since 2020, when she starred in the action-drama Death in Texas, per IMDb. In more recent years, she had slowed down the number of acting appearances she’s made, including roles in Cougar Hunting (2011), Law And Order (2008), and Lucky Dog (2015). The 2015 was her last appearance before Death in Texas five years later.

While she’s starred in a variety of different roles, she is still beloved among fans of the cult classic show Twin Peaks. While she was a staple of the first two seasons, she did not return for the 2017 revival season on Showtime.

A little over a year before her 53rd birthday celebration, Lara was seen enjoying a dinner date at Craig’s in Los Angeles in February 2022. At the time, the actress rocked a brown leather jacket with fringe and flared jeans for the outing