Paul McCartney, 80, Packs On PDA With Wife Nancy Shevell, 63, While Playing In Ocean On St. Barts Trip

Paul McCartney and his gorgeous wife, Nancy Shevell, kicked off their spring break with a romantic getaway to St. Barts! The legendary Beatles musician, 80, and his life partner, 63, were spotted on the sun-soaked holiday on Friday, March 24, as seen in photos here via DailyMail. Paul rocked a long sleeve tee and colorful swim trunks as he packed on the PDA with Nancy, who donned a wetsuit top and matching shorts.

The cute couple certainly love vacationing on the French island, as they enjoyed a trip there last year at this time. When they’re not galivanting all over the world, they also enjoy a bit of time in Los Angeles, where they hike together and even have dinner with Paul’s old pal and bandmate Ringo Starr!

Paul and Nancy married in 2011, although their friendship goes further back, having met 20 years prior to their nuptials at the Hamptons, where they both owned homes. Nancy is currently vice president of the New England Motor Freight, a family business in which her father served as CEO.

In his two-volume book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present released in November 2021, Paul revealed that he and Nancy initially bonded over their mutual love of dancing. “There’s no denying it, I really enjoy dancing,” he wrote. “It’s something my wife Nancy and I are particularly keen on. After a show, when the band and crew get together for a drink, we’re always the first ones on the dance floor.”

The Wings frontman was also had two previous marriages before he settled down with Nancy. Paul married his first wife, the late American photographer Linda McCartney, in 1969. They have three children: Mary, 52, Stella, 50, and James, 44. Sadly, Linda died from her battle with breast cancer at the age of 56 on April 17, 1998.

In 2002, Paul would go on to marry his second wife, Heather Mills, British TV personality and former model. The two met in 1999 at an awards ceremony in London. They would officially divorce in 2008, announcing the split in 2006. A judge ordered the Beatle to pay his ex-wife $48.7 million after a bitter court battle. They share one daughter, Beatrice, 18.