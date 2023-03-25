Joe & Jill Biden Reunite With Justin Trudeau & His Wife Sophie For Dinner In Canada: Photos

Joe and Jill Biden have landed in Ottawa, Canada for a visit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife sophie.

March 25, 2023
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden spent Thursday afternoon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau. The President and First Lady arrived in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, Ontario for the official visit a day prior on March 23 for a 48 hour trip. The foursome were seen seated in the House of Commons, which is a house within the Canadian Parliament earlier in the day, followed by an “intimate gathering” at Justin and Sophie’s private residence, Rideau Cottage. Both couples posed for photos outside before heading in for dinner on Thursday evening.

Jill Biden and Joe Biden pose outside of Rideau Cottage with Justin and Sophie Trudeau. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

Both Jill and Sophie looked elegant in their looks for the public appearance: Jill, 71, opted for a long sleeved royal blue shift dress with black pumps. Meanwhile, Sophie represented Canada with a long sleeve red maxi jumpsuit with a feather pattern, as well as a pair of turquoise drop earrings. The 47-year-old kept her hair in a loose curl.

Justin shared photos of the night to his own Instagram account, including son Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and adorable 9-year-old Hadrien. “Welcome, @POTUS Biden – to Canada, to Ottawa, and to our home. We’re happy to have you here,” he captioned the photos.

Joe and Justin were also looking dapper, with the President in a navy blue suit and white shirt, and Justin in a slightly more relaxed gray option with a baby blue button up and no tie. The visit between the two marks the first Presidential visit since being sworn in after winning the 2020 election over former President Donald Trump. Of course, there have been other world events — including Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral — which brought Joe and Justin together in London last September.

The two men spent the majority of their afternoon at Parliament Hill in meetings while Sophie showed Jill around Ottawa — including a visit to Rideau Curling Club, which is 135 years old. During the visit, they also met with around 20 players — all high school age — to talk about sports and mental health.

Also on the agenda was a stop at the National Gallery of Canada to see the latest exhibitions as well as other artwork that remains at home in Ottawa.

