Todd Morse Reveals The Meaning Behind Every Track On His New Solo EP ‘Time Stopper’ (Exclusive)

With more than three decades of living life like a punk under his belt, Todd Morse knows how to make a song that’ll get you jumping around like a maniac. That songwriting prowess is displayed with Time Stopper, the new solo EP from the current Offspring bassist and former H20 guitarist. Todd’s first solo material in three years shows that he hasn’t lost a step at all. Opening up with the anthem for the sober-inclined, “Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me),” Time Stopper cascades into 13:21 of pure punk joy.

From the ska-infused “Screaming Babies” about how “adults complain more than little kids,” Todd tells HL, the EP includes a dash of apocalypse romance (“This Is Not My Armageddon”), post-lockdown navigation (“All The Rules”) and leather-studded tenderness (“Making Time Stop”). The melodic showing begs for a full-length release – perhaps after Todd and The Offspring wrap up their upcoming Let The Bad Times Roll tour. Todd and the band will go on a 24-city showcase alongside his punk peers Simple Plan and Sum 41.

As Todd preps for the tour, he shared an EXCLUSIVE track-by-track rundown of his new EP on Manic Kat Records. The EP is out now (Mar. 24) on all major streaming platforms. Click here for more details, including special merch bundles and more.

“Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)”

“After years of partying, ‘Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)‘ is about figuring out how to still have a great time, without doing things that you know are too bad for your health and mindset.”

“Screaming Babies”

“‘Screaming Babies’ is a song that started with a few chords and turned into a Rancid/Clash style vibe. I’ve come to the realization that adults complain more than little kids who don’t know any better. I’ve been traveling for long enough to have transitioned from the single guy getting annoyed by the screaming babies to being a dad and having empathy for the innocents and zero patience for the whining adults.”

“This is Not My Armageddon”

“There has been so many times that I have thought the world was ending and I should just live accordingly. Only to find out that life goes on and on.”

“All The Rules”

I wrote ‘All The Rules’ with some good friends, Kemble Walters and Barry Pointer. We wrote it before that pandemic, so I ended up rewriting the lyrics to try and capture how we all feel in this new post-shutdown world.”

“Making Time Stop”

“‘Making Time Stop’ is a song about those times in your life when you didn’t know or care what time or day it was. I’m hoping to create more of those moments.

Let The Bad Times Roll Tour

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center