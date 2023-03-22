Brandy & Paolo Montalban Reprise Cinderella & Prince Charming Roles 26 Years Later For ‘Descendants’ Movie

Dreams do come true! Brandy and Paolo Montalban will be gracing our screens once again as Cinderella and Prince (now King) Charming in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, which was previously titled The Pocketwatch. The streaming service released a video on March 22 of Brandy and Paolo back on set looking more regal than ever.

Brandy stuns in a blue embroidered gown, a lavish tiara, and a gorgeous blue braid. Paolo looks very kingly in his royal attire. Even after 26 years, Cinderella and Charming (ahem, Christopher) are more in love than ever!

Cinderella and Charming have a daughter named Chloe, played by Malia Baker, in Descendants: The Rise of Red. The cast also includes Kylie Cantrall as Red, Rita Ora as The Queen of Hearts, China Anne McClain as Uma, Dara Renee as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Hook, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hunter.

Brandy and Paolo previously played Cinderella and Prince Charming in the beloved 1997 TV movie Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The cast recently celebrated the movie’s 25th anniversary, which starred the late Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother.

“I wasn’t at all thinking about what it meant to be the first Black Disney princess, nor was I thinking about what it would mean for the world to see a Black Cinderella with braids,” Brandy said in the first episode of her Audible Words + Music project, Brandy — A New Moon. “For me, it was, I’m working with Whitney Houston. Just a few years earlier, I was crying because I couldn’t meet her and now she’s hand-picked me to be Cinderella. I’m going to be in the studio with Whitney, and she’s going to play my Fairy Godmother. Wow. It was the wildest of dreams come true.”

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.