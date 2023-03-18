Gina Rodriguez Seen With Baby In 1st Photos After Giving Birth To Child With Joe Locicero

Congratulations are in order for Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe Locicero! The adorable couple have welcomed their first child together in recent weeks, as the 38-year-old was spotted on a walk with her newborn in a harness on Saturday, March 18. The Jane The Virgin star was dressed casually in a black t-shirt, sweats and Nike sneakers as she bonded with her baby in images obtained by the Daily Mail. HollywoodLife has reached reps for Gina about the birth of her child, which she has to yet to address with her own statement.

In July, Gina took to her Instagram to reveal Joe had popped the big question during a mini getaway for the couple. In the too-cute post, Gina shared different snippets of her life with Joe, with each one showing the couple sharing a kiss. Towards the end of the montage, backed by a beautiful soundtrack of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason,” Gina had tears in her eyes as she held up a positive pregnancy test in the mirror with her handsome hubby holding her from behind. Awww!

Gina’s comment section was flooded with words of love and support, including a few from her gaggle of famous friends. Taraji P. Henson wrote, “So happy for you,” while Brittany Snow shared, “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE.” And her Jane the Virgin costar Jaime Camil added, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

The expectant couple got hitched back in May 2019, with Gina sharing another special video of her big day to Instagram. A year prior, she confirmed her engagement to the entrepreneur, telling ET, “Life is good. Love is good. He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, ’cause it’s my style, right? That’s all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks.”

Jaime, who played Gina’s dad on the hit TV show, also gushed about the couple to the outlet. “It’s incredible, because we love [Gina] very much,” he said at the time. “She’s a dear friend of the family… knowing Gina and how much we love her and how much our kids love her, she’s part of the family, so whenever a family member does well or is successful, you celebrate.”