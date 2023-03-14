Joe Biden Accidentally Lets Slip That Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver His Eulogy

President Joe Biden revealed that he will give the eulogy at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral when he passes during a fundraiser on Monday, March 13. Biden, 80, had accidentally told donors that he had spoken to Carter, 98, who had asked him to deliver the eulogy, according to the Associated Press. The president quickly backtracked after he let the news slip.

During his speech, Biden spoke about his long-term relationship with the 39th president, before revealing that he’d been asked to do the eulogy. “He asked me to do his eulogy,” he said before backtracking. “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

Earlier in the speech, the president revealed that he’d spoken to Carter, who has been in hospice care. “I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” he said, per AP.

The Carter Center revealed that the former president was receiving end-of-life treatment in a statement in February. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the organization said.

After the Carter Center announced that the former president was in hospice care, Biden tweeted that he and First Lady Jill Biden were praying for him and his family. “To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love,” he wrote. “We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.”