Joe Biden Accidentally Lets Slip That Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver His Eulogy

The president told donors at a California fundraiser that he had been asked to speak at Carter's funeral. The former president is currently receiving end-of-life care.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 14, 2023 4:20PM EDT
joe biden, jimmy carter
View gallery
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Editorial use only. -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13775242af) A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 20 February 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) embracing each other during a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion. The White House announced on 20 February, that US President Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and his team to extended discussions on US support for Ukraine. US President Biden meets Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv - 20 Feb 2023
Kyiv, UKRAINE - United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said 'Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians'. During Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country's invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine's air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv...The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023. Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden revealed that he will give the eulogy at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral when he passes during a fundraiser on Monday, March 13. Biden, 80, had accidentally told donors that he had spoken to Carter, 98, who had asked him to deliver the eulogy, according to the Associated Press. The president quickly backtracked after he let the news slip.

During his speech, Biden spoke about his long-term relationship with the 39th president, before revealing that he’d been asked to do the eulogy. “He asked me to do his eulogy,” he said before backtracking. “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

Joe and Jill Biden pose with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter. (Shutterstock)

Earlier in the speech, the president revealed that he’d spoken to Carter, who has been in hospice care. “I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” he said, per AP.

The Carter Center revealed that the former president was receiving end-of-life treatment in a statement in February. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the organization said.

Biden and Carter speak while attending an event. (Shutterstock)

After the Carter Center announced that the former president was in hospice care, Biden tweeted that he and First Lady Jill Biden were praying for him and his family. “To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love,” he wrote. “We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad