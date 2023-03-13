Lil Baby Teams Up With Axe To Update Your Style & Sense Of ‘Luxury’ With The New Fine Fragrance Collection

While certain things will always remain symbolic of richness – a gold watch, a bottle of champagne – the concept of “luxury” needs to be freshened up from time to time. For example, the high-end bottle of cologne or perfume your grandparents used may not do the trick anymore. Enter Lil Baby, teaming with Axe to introduce the new G.O.A.T. of fragrances. Premiering on HollywoodLife, the visual sees a multi-limbed Lil Baby turn those old traditional perfumery shops on their head with the introduction of the AXE Fine Fragrance Collection.

“Yo,” shouts a four-limbed Lil Baby to a group of shoppers. “Gotta try this new AXE. It’s the Fine Fragrance G.O.A.T.” With a few sprays of AXE’s new scents – Blue Lavender, Aqua Bergamot, and Golden Mango – the drab old shopping center becomes a vivid metaverse, where everyone levels up – from the rich lady shopping with her dog to even the mannequins. Set to Lil Baby’s “Drip Too Hard,” the visual (directed by Mike Diva, the director behind some of Saturday Night Live’s shorts) is an explosion of sights and sounds — which will have you ready to smell the new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection.

“This is the freshest thing AXE has ever done,” Lil Baby shares with the launch of the new campaign. “The Fine Fragrance Collection has me feeling like I’m wearing the finest of fine colognes. That’s why it’s the new GOAT.”

“We set out to create new fresh symbols of luxury. To create something that truly didn’t look like anything else out there. If you’re going to launch the G.O.A.T. you can’t be shy,” said Mik Manulik, Creative Director at The Martin Agency, the company behind the new campaign. “We pulled from anime, gaming, music, and modern art and wove them together to bring to life a visually stunning world of new luxury. One that perfectly represents the new Fine Fragrance Collection.”

The campaign isn’t just hype. AXE said that their new scents were formulated by Givaudan and Firmenic, some of the world’s top perfumers. The brand also said that in a blind smell test, its Fine Fragrance Collection “beat out premium fragrances from Chanel, Versace, and Ralph Lauren – with 73 percent of guys saying they’d replace their current cologne with AXE Fine Fragrance.” Fans now have a chance to do just that with AXE’s Fine Fragrances – on shelves and available at Walmart.com now.

As for Lil Baby, he dropped It’s Only Me, his third studio album, in October 2022. His next major appearance will be at New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival on June 9.