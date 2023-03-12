Eva Longoria Shines In Plunging Rhinestone Gown At 2023 Oscars: Photos

Eva Longoria may have not been an Oscar nominee on Sunday, but she really stole the show in her bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown. The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, dazzled in a plunging white look while at LA’s Dolby Theater as one of the evening’s presenters.

Eva evoked art deco glamour in a white lace dress with geometric rhinestone designs. She added Chopard jewels and peep-toe heels for an extra dose of glamour. For beauty, Eva went with slicked-back locks and smokey eyes, balanced with a peachy lip.

The actress/filmmaker made sure her look was party-ready. Talking to E!’s Laverne Cox about the ensemble, Eva said she wanted to evoke “a disco ball.” “People can dance around me,” she smiled. “I’m that sparkly.”

The star’s appearance at the Oscars comes after a major film moment for the Texas-born talent. She premiered her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot at this year’s South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. The film tells the story of Richard Montañez, a Mexican-American factory worker who claims he invented the Frito Lay delicacy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Talking about the film with CBS, Eva explained how the film was a celebration of Latino culture in all its forms. “I felt in my bones nobody else could direct this movie,” she told the outlet.

For Eva, the film was an extension of her own experience in a white, male-dominated industry. “You know, we never set out to do the history of the Cheeto,” she said. “There’s a lot of people in his life that said, ‘No, no, no, ideas don’t come from people like you. You know, no, no, that opportunity is not for somebody like you.’ I’ve felt that.”

Talking about how much she’s grown since her Desperate Housewives days, she said, “People always go, ‘Oh my God, that show you did back then, that was amazing. Must have been the highlight of your career.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but wait, wait ’til you see what’s coming.’ And they say, ‘What’s coming out?’ ‘I don’t know! I don’t know, but it’s going to be good!'”