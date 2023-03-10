Christina Hendricks Engaged To George Bianchini After Nearly 1.5 Year Of Dating

It appears that Good Girls and Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks, 47, is set to walk down the aisle once more! The red-haired bombshell and her now-fiancé, George Bianchini, took to Instagram on Friday to announce they are officially engaged after dating for nearly a year and a half. “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig,” she captioned the sweet photo of them cozying up to each other.

Soon after Christina shared the post with her 1.2 million followers many of them flooded the comments section with a plethora of well wishes. “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both,” 2 Broke Girls alum Kat Dennings wrote, while her Mad Men co-star January Jones added, “Yayayayayayay!!!!!” A second Mad Men alum also chimed in to wish Christina all the best. “Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!!”, Alison Brie gushed. One of her fans even joked that their husband would be devastated to hear the news. “My husband is going to be so sad. He thought he had a real chance. Hahah,” they joked.

In a separate comment, one admirer quipped that they wished they could be a part of the official wedding party. “Christina, im so happy for you !!!! Congratulations to you both !!! I consider myself as a bridesmaid from far lol !! I can’t wait to see your dress!! To a forever love for you both,” they wrote. Prior to their official engagement announcement, Christina seemingly sported a diamond ring on that finger in some Instagram photos on Feb. 26.

George, who is a camera operator, and his bride-to-be were first linked in Nov. 2021, after they attended a Christian Siriano exhibit, as reported by PEOPLE. The reportedly met while working on Christina’s now-cancelled series, Good Girls, which aired from 2018 to 2021, per The Daily Mail. In more recent years, George worked as the camera operator for the Netflix hit Inventing Anna, which premiered in Feb. 2022. He also worked on the Chloë Grace Moretz-led film, The Peripheral, in 2022.

Her loved-up announcement comes three years after she filed for divorce from (500) Days of Summer star Geoffrey Arend, 45. Christina and her ex-husband were married from 2009 until they parted ways a decade later. “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” their joint statement read at the time. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”