James Van Der Beek Poses With All 6 Of His Kids On 46th Birthday: ‘Middle Age Rocks’

Happy birthday James Van Der Beek! The actor celebrated his 46th birthday with those closest to him: his six children. He looked incredibly happy to spend the day with his little ones in a reflective Instagram post on Wednesday, March 8. The actor shared the photoset of himself standing alongside his four daughters and two sons.

The photos featured the kids in a few different poses. While the first shot featured all the kids smiling, the other pictures had all the little ones and the actor making funny faces. James had his youngest son Jeremiah, 15 months, in his arms as his other kids Olivia, 12, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 9, Emilia, 6, and Gwendolyn, 4, stood at his sides.

Besides the cute family shots, James also shared a lengthy caption reflecting on “a new relationship with time,” for his latest trip around the sun. “I’ve found myself happier the more I’m in touch with reverence, and deference to time. Yes, it CAN be stretched. It can fly,” he wrote. “And the more I deference I can summon to the lessons earned only in time… the healthier relationship I have with miracles. And the easier it becomes to root in the present, open to the perfection of a process I was never meant to control.”

He concluded by summing up everything he wrote in his caption to be a way of saying “Middle age rocks,” and he’s clearly a loving dad and enjoys seeing his kids grow up. From the photos, it’s clear that he and his young ones always have a blast together.

James has all of his kids with his wife Kimberly Brook, who he married in 2010. Their youngest son Jeremiah was born in November 2021. Before their youngest was born, the Varsity Blues star and his wife were very honest about the difficulties with pregnancy. Kimberly suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to Jeremiah. She revealed that she “almost lost [her] life” in a November 2019 episode of Dancing With The Stars. James shared she’d had another miscarriage in June 2020 in a mournful Instagram post. “The soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote.