Barbara Eden, 91, Channels Her ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ Character On Red Carpet 53 Years After Show

Barbara Eden was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time on Wednesday, March 8. The actress, 91, even crossed her arms in her classic Jeannie pose from her beloved 60s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie at the event. She looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet for the pre-award show event.

For the red carpet event, Barbara sported a velvet blue blouse and a pair of black pants with matching heels. She also carried a small black clutch for the party. She seemed like she was in great spirits for the show, and looked very happy to channel her Jeannie character over 50 years after the show came to an end.

Barbara starred as the title character in I Dream Of Jeannie for five seasons, spanning 1965 to 1970. Her character was a gorgeous 2,000-year-old genie, who falls in love with an astronaut (played by Larry Hagman). The role earned Barbara two Golden Globe nominations, and she’s often channeled Jeannie on plenty of occasions over the years by posing with her arms crossed as she had in the series.

While Barbara went on to many other roles over the years (like in Harper Valley P.T.A. and even a few appearances on Sabrina The Teenage Witch), she did often return to Jeannie. She occasionally made cameos as her signature character and also appeared in the TV movies I Dream of Jeannie… Fifteen Years Later in 1985 and I Still Dream of Jeannie in 1991. The title of her 2012 memoir is even Jeannie Out Of The Bottle. Even when she hasn’t been directly referencing the classic sitcom, she’s still made references to it, like in her 2021 children’s book Barbara And The Djinn, which is about a young girl who meets a genie.