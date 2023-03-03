Rachael Ray Ending Talk Show After 17 Seasons: ‘Time To Move On To The Next Chapter’

It’s the end of an era for Rachael Ray. The 54-year-old chef’s daytime talk show, The Rachael Ray Show, is coming to an end after 17 seasons. Rachael confirmed the news on to the New York Post on Friday, March 3. “In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with ‘Rachael,’” the statement said. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

Rumors of Rachael’s show ending started in January, thanks to intel from Page Six. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” an industry insider told the publication. However, an insider at the show shut down the rumors, telling Page Six, “This talk comes up every year because the show is renewed yearly. In fact, they’re out there renewing the show right now. There’s never a decision until later in the spring.” A rep at the show also told Page Six that the show was not canceled.

The Rachael Ray Show premiered on September 18, 2006 and has taped 17 seasons out of New York City. Rachael welcomed a slew of celebrity guests on her show like Jake Gyllenhaal, Reba McEntire, Kate Hudson, and more, over the years. In March 2020, Rachael had to start hosting the show from home with her husband, John Cusimano, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned to the studio in October 2021.

Rachael’s talk show has won two Daytime Emmy Awards out of 16 nominations. It won Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in 2010 and Outstanding Talk Show/Informative in 2019. After the latter victory, Rachael’s husband shared a photo of their dog Isaboo cuddled up in bed with the Emmy trophy.