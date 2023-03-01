Olivia Wilde Slays In Completely Sheer Plunging Black Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde stole the show at the Saint Laurent show during PFW when she wore a totally see-through black dress.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 1, 2023 2:49PM EST
Maisie Williams arriving at Dior show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on February 28, 2023.PFW Dior Outside Arrivals JR, Paris, France - 28 Feb 2023
Halsey poses for photographers upon arrival at the Paco Rabanne Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris Fashion Paco Rabanne Arrivals, Paris, France - 01 Mar 2023
Olivia Wilde Saint Laurent show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2023 Wearing Saint Laurent
Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde is always making a statement with her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Saint Laurent Autumn Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. The 38-year-old looked stunning in a sheer black dress that put her toned legs on full display.

Olivia Wilde wore a plunging sheer black dress with an oversized coat & heels to the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

For the show, Olivia wore a super thin long black dress that was sheer, revealing her bare legs and high-waisted black underwear beneath it. The top part of the dress featured a plunging neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and she chose to go braless underneath while the neckline flowed into a hood.

On top of the dress, Olivia wore an oversized black floor-length peacoat and she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. As for her glam, Olivia had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in her signature loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together.

Not only did Olivia look gorgeous, but there were other A-list celebrities in attendance looking just as fabulous. Dua Lipa looked gorgeous in a halterneck black jumpsuit with a thick neckline. She cinched in her tiny with a black patent leather belt and threw on a long black leather trench coat and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Olivia Wilde looked gorgeous in this sheer black dress at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Feb. 28. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek was also in attendance looking stunning in a skintight sheer green turtleneck dress that showed off her black bra underneath that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled her dress with a cropped black blazer, platform black heels, and a long gold medallion necklace.

Another one of our favorite looks from the show was Zoe Kravitz, who rocked a one-shoulder long-sleeve, skintight black mini dress. Zoe went braless under the fitted dress, revealing her bare breasts and she styled it with a pair of tight black metallic leggings, pointed-toe black pumps, oversized black sunglasses, and a bright pink lip.

