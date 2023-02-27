Kristen Stewart Slays In Black Dress At Berlin Film Festival: Photos

K-Stew rocked punk-chic Chanel for the final night of the fest. She served as jury president for this year's Berlinale.

Kristen Stewart took an edgy approach to red carpet style during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 26. The Spencer star, 32, who was serving as the jury’s president, opted for a sheer Chanel number as she celebrated the fest’s final evening in Germany’s cultural capital.

The actress/director offered up a hyper-stylish look, donning a see-through shirt dress with sparkling pockets that were perfectly placed over K-Stew’s chest. The lush look dropped down to reveal a pair of black briefs and continued with ornate buttons and three chunky bands of ruffles at the bottom. But when Kristen turned around, she really stole the show, revealing almost all of her back beneath her gown’s gauzy silhouette.

Going totally wild with her hair and makeup, the star rocked a spiky mahogany mullet with bits of blonde creeping out the bottom. She smudged a terra cotta shade around her eyes and kept the rest of her face at a minimal glow.

Kristen took a second to pose with actress Golshifteh Farahani and screenwriter Carla Simon. Both gals looked great, with Golshifteh clad in a mustard-hued gown while Carla went with a sparkling suit.

The black dress was far from Kristen’s only fashion moment while abroad. The California native went with a girlier ensemble at the opening gala on February 15. There, Kristen donned a fluffy white dress with a beaded belt and sewn-in suspenders.

She made sure to start off the week strong, rocking orange, yellow, and brown tweed upon her arrival at the festival. Giving her suit some oomph, she buttoned just the top of her jacket, letting her flat abs see the sun.

Kristen admitted to being a bit intimidated by her leading role on the jury. In a Feb. 16 press conference, the Twilight star confessed, “I  guess in full transparency, I’m kind of shaking. It’s not a weight that I don’t fully understand. I’m just ready, ready to be changed by all the films and changed by the people around us. I think that’s what we’re here for.”

