Fran Drescher, 65, Looks Sensational In Black Sequin Gown At The SAG Awards

Fran Drescher was the definition of fabulous at the 2023 SAG Awards. The SAG-AFTRA President wowed in a black and gold sequin dress on the red carpet ahead of the February 26 ceremony.

The gown featured a keyhole neckline and structured shoulders. She also wore gold earrings to match her dress. Fran’s hair was styled in loose waves. Fran always knows how to slay a red carpet look. She arrived early on and posed alongside Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, Adam Sandler, and more.

Fran was elected the SAG-AFTRA President in 2021. She followed Gabrielle Carteris as the leader of the SAG-AFTRA. Fran will also be a presenter during the 2023 ceremony.

For years, fans have been begging for a revival of Fran’s hit show The Nanny. The CBS series ran for 6 seasons from 1993 to 1999. Fran’s role as the fierce and hilarious Sheffield nanny remains her most beloved role. Fran isn’t ruling a revival out, but serving as the SAG-AFTRA president is keeping her very busy these days.

“Being the president of SAG-AFTRA has me so exhausted by so many demands being put on me, on top of having a big career and a big organization, so I can’t totally wrap my mind around committing to another series…but never say never,” the 65-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2022. “Peter [Jacobson] and Frank [Lombardi] wrote a pilot script for me, and they’re trying to sell it. I said, ‘If you sell it, I’ll do it.’ So, we’ll see what happens, but that’s only because it’s them and they’re brilliant comedy writers for my voice.”

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Fran stunned on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys. The actress slayed in a bronze sequin jumpsuit. She attended the awards show with her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson. The couple famously co-created The Nanny together. They divorced in 1999. Peter came out to Fran after their marriage came to an end, and they’ve remained close friends over the years.