‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider’s Wife Alicia Dies After Cancer Battle: Read His Beautiful Tribute

John Schneider is mourning the death of his wife Alicia Allain, who passed away from cancer on February 21 at 53 years old. The Dukes of Hazzard star, 62, announced the tragic news on Instagram with a beautiful tribute to his late spouse. John also shared a photo of Alicia and a photo of the couple touching hands while wearing their wedding rings. He wrote in his tribute, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

John received condolences from fans and other actors in the comment section. His Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance both shared supportive messages to the grieving actor. Tom wrote, “So very sorry – such a light! Best wishes 💕.” Erica said, “I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you.”

John legally married Alicia in September 2019, two months after they had a wedding celebration in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana. Alicia was John’s producing partner and they started dating in 2015. After the wedding party, Alicia told PEOPLE, “This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family.”

Alicia was John’s third wife. The country music singer was married to former Miss America Tawny Elaine Godin from 1983 to 1986. He married his second wife, Elly Castle, in July 1993. With Elly, John welcomed a daughter named Kari, who is now 27 years old. He also became a father to Elly’s children from her first marriage. John and Elly split in 2014 and John was ordered to pay his ex over $18,000 per month in alimony, according to TMZ. John reportedly failed to pay Elly over $150,000 in alimony over time so he was sentenced to three days behind bars in LA County Jail in June 2018, though he was released the same day he entered the prison because it was overcrowded. John was reportedly ordered to complete 240 hours of community service to make up for the failed alimony payments.