‘MAFS’ Exclusive Preview: Nicole Worries When Chris Brings Up ‘Living Separately’ After Decision Day

There are lots of decisions to be made before and after Decision Day. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 22 episode of Married At First Sight, Chris addresses that both his and Nicole’s leases are up around the same time. He’s got to make a decision about where he’s going to live because he has to let the leasing agents know this week.

“We’ve had an amazing start, and we’re heading into the right direction. But I don’t want to be rushed into making a decision about where to live after Decision Day,” Chris tells Nicole. He notes that they’re both in “uncharted territory” because neither of them has ever lived with anyone before.

He adds, “If we have forever together, what’s the rush to move in right away? I kind of feel like we should rather take our time finding the right place for us. I was thinking we just renew for like 9 months if that’s an option for you. That would give us til next summer. We’d just have sleepovers and stuff.”

Nicole doesn’t see the situation that way. “I would think it’d be very hard to go back to not living together and living alone and not wanting to see each other,” she says. Nicole has concerns that they’ll “fall into dating but in a negative way.”

Chris is thinking about all scenarios for the future. “It’s a big decision,” he stresses. But for Nicole, the matter is simple.

“If we’re really going to have a life together, it involves us living together,” she says. “So I’m not okay with living separately until we figure something else out. It’s stressful because, especially with your partner you want t be on the same page, especially with these big, lifelong decisions. If we weren’t on the same page here, that could be a reason for us not to stay together.” Married At First Sight season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.