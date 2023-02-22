Kelsey Grammer Remembers ‘Radiant’ Kirstie Alley In New Interview: ‘She Knew How To Love’

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley during an interview on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, February 21. The actor, 68, said that he “loved” his former co-star, who died at 71 in December after a battle with colon cancer. Kelsey had so many kind things to say about the late actress. “She was always beautiful. She just had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being, and that came through her. She knew how to love. She was so honest in her emotions all the time,” he said.

Kelsey continued and reminisced on how Kirstie showed up for him in difficult situations and also fondly recalled her sense of humor. “I got in a little trouble with the law for a while during Cheers. She showed up. She was one of the only ones who really showed up and tried to be supportive, and that was magnificent,” he said. “She was just a wonderful person. She always made me laugh. Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house, there were lemurs living on the property, and I thought, ‘Only in Kirstie’s world.'”

The Frasier star also opened up about attending a party to celebrate the release of Cheers co-creator Jimmy Burrows’ new book, and he said that he missed his co-star who passed away shortly after. “Kirstie was noticeably missing and a week later, she was gone,” he said.

After Kirstie’s death in December, a number of her co-stars paid tribute to her, and at the time, Kelsey released a brief statement paying tribute to his late co-star to People. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” he said.

Kirstie’s children True and Lillie Parker shared the news that their mother had died following a battle with colon cancer in a statement on Twitter. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”