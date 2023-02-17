Stella Stevens Dead: Elvis Co-Star Passes Away At 84

Stella Stevens, who starred with Elvis Presley in 'Girls! Girls! Girls!' and with Jerry Lewis in 'The Nutty Professor,' died after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

February 17, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 May 2015
Stella Stevens Playmate of the Year 2007 crowning at the Playboy mansion, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, America - 03 May 2007
Austin Majors at arrivals for ABC''s NYPD Blue Series Wrap Party, Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, February 12, 2005. Photo by: Nelson Edwards/Everett Collection
Image Credit: Everett

Stella Stevens, who starred alongside Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! and Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor, passed away at the age of 84 in Los Angeles on Friday, February 17. Her son, Andrew Stevens, revealed she had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, according to Variety.

Stella Stevens passed away at 84 in Los Angeles on Feb 17, 2023. (Laurence Cotterell/Shutterstock)

Stella also gained fame in the disaster film The Poseidon Adventure, where she managed to stand out in a crowd of famous faces such as Gene Hackman, Red Buttons, Roddy McDowall, and Shelley Winters. One of her more memorable, and cheeky performances, came as the villain in 1975’s Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold. She ate up the role of the Dragon Lady, a drug-dealing gangster boss who has a harem of ladies at her beck and call.

Born on October 1, 1938, in Yazoo City, Michigan, Stella got her start with some local modeling before landing a Playboy centerfold in January 1960, according to Deadline. She later regretted the sexpot reputation, per the outlet, and reportedly said, “I did the best I could with the tools I had and the opportunities given me. I was a divorced mom with a toddler by the time I was 17. And Playboy did as much harm as it helped. But in spite of that rough start, I did OK.”

Elvis Presley and Stella Stevens starred in ‘Girl!Girl!Girls!’ in 1962. (Everett)

After she was given a screen test by 20th Century Fox, Stella soon found herself next to such stars as Elvis in 1962’s Girls! Girls! Girls!, Dean Martin in How to Save a Marriage and Ruin Your LifeBobby Darin in Too Late Blues, and Glenn Ford in The Courtship of Eddie’s Father. She even won a Golden Globe as Most Promising Newcomer for 1959’s Say One for Me, which starred Bing Crosby and Debbie Reynolds.

Stella Stevens got her start as a Playboy centerfold in 1960. (Kobal/Shutterstock)

Later on in the 80s, Stella found a new legion of fans with her role on the short-lived, primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, as well as recurring parts on General Hospital. and Santa Barbara. She also sat in the director’s chair for 1979’s The American Heroine and 1989’s The Ranch.

Along with her son Andrew, Stella is survived by three grandchildren. RIP Stella.

