Willie Nelson Swipes Snoop Dogg’s BIC EZ Reach Lighter In A Big Game Ad With Martha Stewart

Willie Nelson commits the gravest of sins at the start of the BIC EZ Reach Lighters commercial ahead of Super Bowl LVII: he takes someone else’s lighter. Ask anyone who has ever needed a flame, only to find that someone else has run off with their BIC, and it’s the worst feeling imaginable. Yet, Willie doesn’t seem to consider this as he lights up a fat …candle. That is until Snoop Dogg pops in via a video call. “Yo, Willie. Do you have my BIC EZ Reach lighter?”

“No,” feigns Willie, hiding the lighter off-screen. The recent Grammy winner (Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever” and Best Country Album, for A Beautiful Time) tries to play innocent, but Snoop said that he saw Willie try to palm the lighter. In comes Martha Stewart, who is upset that her scented candle is missing. Willie said that the lighter is “my favorite herb scene.” “I’m sure it is,” says a snarky Martha.

“The BIC EZ Reach lighter’s unique design helps to light those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting a candle or something else,” said Willie Nelson in a press release accompanying the new commercial and campaign. “I’m thrilled to partner with BIC and my friends Martha and Snoop to show off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter is ideal for all lighting occasions.”

Consumers love this cheeky campaign and how BIC EZ Reach lights candles and ‘more’ while helping to keep fingers away from flames,” said Katty Pien, Vice President of Marketing for BIC North America, in a press release. “Adding Willie into this playful dynamic with Snoop and Martha will expand the campaign’s appeal by welcoming Willie’s fans to join in the fun.”

The joke of the ad – launched before the Super Bowl and expected to run in pre-game coverage — is that both Willie and Snoop Dogg are avid cannabis consumers. Though with further decriminalization of cannabis use in the United States, BIC may not have to dance around the subject much longer, especially since Willie has his own Willie’s Reserve brand of cannabis, and Snoop was one of the first celebrities to jump into the market when he launched Leafs By Snoop in 2015. Martha has launched a line of CBD products, including gummies, soft gels, and oil drops.

On the flip side, Snoop has also launched his own line of candles. So, no matter what you’re lighting, it’s best to use a BIC EZ Reach Lighter – but remember to return it afterward.