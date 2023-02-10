Lisa Kerney Shares The ‘Ultimate List Of Jam’s To Get You Hyped For Super Bowl LVII (Exclusive)

With Super Bowl LVII just a few days away, it’s hard not to get swept up in the hype. With two equally-matched teams – the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs – going head-to-head and Rihanna making her comeback during the Apple Music Halftime Show, plus all the star-studded commercials, it’s hard not to feel some excitement for this glorious spectacle of sports, entertainment, and food. But, if you still aren’t feeling it, leave it to Lisa Kerney of FanDuelTV‘s More Ways To Win to send a much-needed shock to your system with the playlist of Super Bowl LVII songs she made EXCLUSIVELY for HollywoodLife.

“My ultimate list of jams that gets me all in my feelings and hyped for cornhole and cold beers!” she tells HL, referring to the game with beanbags and wooden planks for those unaccustomed to the easy-to-learn, hard-to-master backyard sport. Lisa’s playlist reflects the wide range of sounds she heard while growing up in Missouri. “I’m a Kansas City girl cheering on my hometown team,” she tells HL, so you know I’m turning up the old country vibes with all that 90’s nostalgia and, of course, mixing in some old school hip hop and ultimate forever classics.”

From classic rock staples from Bruce Springsteen and Lynyrd Skynyrd to 90s hip-hop bangers from Ja Rule and DMX to irresistible pop songs from Wilson Phillips and Justin Timberlake, the selection ensures that everyone will be happy by the time it’s over. It’s perfect for throwing on as your Super Bowl watch party begins or when you need a quick pick-me-up late in the third quarter. “Our tailgates are all about good friends, good food — BBQ! — and great tunes that keep us all dancing, reminiscing, and belting out every word,” she adds. “This playlist literally has something for everyone! Enjoy – and GO CHIEFS!”

Lisa has been deep in the sports beat for a while, working at the MLB network, CBS-TV in New York, and co-anchoring the 11 pm edition of Sportscenter on ESPN. Since 2018, she’s been hosting More Way To Win on FanDuel TV, using her extensive knowledge of the sports world – and her charming personality – to offer analysis, moderate discussion, and share her take on picks.

FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, is all over Super Bowl LVII. In addition to having Lisa and the FanDuelTV family at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, FanDuel launched its “Kick of Destiny” campaign featuring Rob Gronkowski. Rob will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronk makes the field goal. Days before the Super Bowl, Fan Duel shared footage of Gronk’s only in-game field goal attempt – made during his time in high school. Check out More Ways To Win for any potential advice about the “Kick of Destiny.”

Catch Lisa on More Ways To Win on FanDuel TV Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT and Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT.”

