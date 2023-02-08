‘A Million Little Things’ Stars Tease ‘Closure’ In Final Season With Delilah’s Return & More (Exclusive)

Get ready for all the tears as we join the A Million Little Things friend group for one last journey. At the end of last season, viewers were shocked to learn that Gary’s cancer had returned, this time in his lung. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with James Roday Rodriguez, Romany Malco, and David Giuntoli about what lies ahead.

“Gary’s life has been complicated from the moment that we met him. He seems to be a magnet for adversity. So if there was someone who might be equipped to find the balance between pending fatherhood and his own mortality, I think the answer is it would probably be Eddie. But unfortunately, it’s gonna have to be Gary,” James told HollywoodLife during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

He added, “The good news for Gary is that he has one hell of a partner in Maggie to help him find his way, so I think she’s probably going to be his MVP this season in not unlike that he sort of was for her when she was going through it. That’s sort of the beauty of the circle of fictional television. You can do things like that…”

Things can never be easy for the friend group. Gary and Maggie are also expecting a baby as Gary continues to battle cancer.

With A Million Little Things coming to an end, viewers will see Delilah again before we bid farewell for good. That means we’ll get to see little Charlie again as well.

“That feels like a nice closure final season move… have Eddie parent his child,” David said. “In fairness to the writers, COVID was very difficult for some of the cast. Stephanie has family and children of her own in Connecticut. We film in another country. They had to do what they had to do. But one of the benefits of knowing that we have a final season and writing to it is a lot of these storylines are going to be closed out and I think it’ll be fairly satisfying.” A Million Little Things season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.