‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi’s Stepson Grayson Dies At 22 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Gretchen Rossi, 44, sadly announced her partner Slade Smiley‘s son Grayson‘s passing on Feb. 7. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share memorable photos of the 22-year-old through the years and revealed that he died after a battle with brain cancer. She also called the loss “unbearable” and asked people to “respect” their “privacy” during this devastating time.

“Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔 We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being,” Gretchen wrote in the caption of the post.

“He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before,” she continued. “He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances. He was a true beacon of light and hope. Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way.”

“We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely,” she added. “May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again. 🙏🏻This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️ Love your Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray.”

Gretchen’s love-filled message comes after Slade previously revealed Grayson was first diagnosed with the cancer in 2006. In 2018, he gave an update to Page Six and said he was “hanging in there.”

“He recently turned 17, praise the Lord,” he told the outlet. “He does have a lot of complications, but he’s in regular physical therapy. We have school come to the house, so he’s actually really looking good. Really, really good. I’m pretty excited.”

Both Gretchen and Slade as well as Grayson’s mother, Michelle Arroyo, would often share various updates on Grayson’s condition on social media pages and a special website dedicated to him.