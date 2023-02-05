Mary J. Blige Rocks High-Slit Sequin Dress & Thigh-High Boots For Grammys Performance

Mary J. Blige looked gorgeous in a silver bedazzled dress with gaping cutouts at the 2023 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 5.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 5, 2023 10:18PM EST
mary j blige
View gallery
Taylor Swift arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyonce - Renaissance 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Taylor Swift 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige slayed the 2023 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 5, when she wore a skintight metallic silver dress covered in rhinestones with huge cutouts on the sides on the red carpet. The 52-year-old later performed when she rocked a sequin dress with a massive slit on the side of the skirt. She styled the plunging dress with a pair of over-the-knee black studded boots, a huge black hat, and sequin elbow gloves.

mary j blige
Mary J. Blige performing at the 2023 Grammys. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Mary’s high-neck long-sleeve red carpet dress hugged her frame and she accessorized with a gold belt around her waist and a pair of massive gold Sister Love hoop earrings. Mary’s outfit was fabulous and her glam was just as good. She rocked a long, platinum blonde curly ponytail done by celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace, using FEKKAI products. A dark, sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her sparkly look together.

Mary has won nine Grammys over the years and this year she was nominated for a whopping six awards – Record Of The Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance (“Here With Me”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).

mary j. blige
Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Grammy Awards. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Not only was Mary J. nominated for awards, but she also performed at the show. She performed her new song, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Mary is always rocking some sort of unique outfit and just recently she rocked a pair of high-waisted black leather pants with a blue button-down shirt with black sleeves. She tucked half of the shirt into her pants and styled the outfit with a pair of platform silver heels, a Yankees baseball cap, gold necklaces, and a pair of huge gold hoop earrings.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad