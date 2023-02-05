Mary J. Blige Rocks High-Slit Sequin Dress & Thigh-High Boots For Grammys Performance

Mary J. Blige slayed the 2023 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 5, when she wore a skintight metallic silver dress covered in rhinestones with huge cutouts on the sides on the red carpet. The 52-year-old later performed when she rocked a sequin dress with a massive slit on the side of the skirt. She styled the plunging dress with a pair of over-the-knee black studded boots, a huge black hat, and sequin elbow gloves.

Mary’s high-neck long-sleeve red carpet dress hugged her frame and she accessorized with a gold belt around her waist and a pair of massive gold Sister Love hoop earrings. Mary’s outfit was fabulous and her glam was just as good. She rocked a long, platinum blonde curly ponytail done by celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace, using FEKKAI products. A dark, sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her sparkly look together.

Mary has won nine Grammys over the years and this year she was nominated for a whopping six awards – Record Of The Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance (“Here With Me”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).

Not only was Mary J. nominated for awards, but she also performed at the show. She performed her new song, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Mary is always rocking some sort of unique outfit and just recently she rocked a pair of high-waisted black leather pants with a blue button-down shirt with black sleeves. She tucked half of the shirt into her pants and styled the outfit with a pair of platform silver heels, a Yankees baseball cap, gold necklaces, and a pair of huge gold hoop earrings.