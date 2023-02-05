Adele Slays In Plunging Red Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Dress At The Grammys

Adele looked stunning when she attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The 34-year-old wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red dress with a ruffled neckline and long sleeves. The velvet dress hugged her frame and had a cinched-in waist.

Adele was nominated for album of the year for her album, “30,” and she looked the part for her big night. Aside from looking gorgeous in her plunging, cleavage-baring dress, she rocked gorgeous glam and TIffany & Co. jewels. Her red hair was down and parted to the side in voluminous old-Hollywood curls. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Adele has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this red carpet look, she recently wore a plunging scoop-neck black sequin gown. The long-sleeve dress was skintight around her waist and revealed ample cleavage. She had her red hair tied up into a high bun with the front of her hair curled in the front. She topped her look off with a diamond bracelet and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Another one of our favorite looks was Adele’s tight black dress with three-quarter sleeves. The plunging dress was lined with crystals down the front and it had a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showed off major cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she rocked a high-neck black gown with cutouts on her shoulders and a cutout on her chest. The dress had silver details on the neckline and her waist.