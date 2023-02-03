‘Not Dead Yet’ Exclusive Preview: Lauren Ash Crashes Gina Rodriguez’s Birthday Party

Image Credit: ABC

Not Dead Yet premieres February 8 and follows Nell, played by Gina Rodriguez, who tries to restart her life with a new job and a new roommate. She begins writing obituaries at the local paper and unexpectedly starts getting life advice from the subjects of her obits. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere, Nell doesn’t exactly have the best birthday outing.

“Well, I hope it’s not too weird that I crashed your birthday,” Lauren Ash’s Lexi tells Nell. Nell tries to play it off. “No, not at all. We’re co-workers,” she says.

Lexi can’t resist adding, “Well, not exactly co… kidding.” Everyone at the table laughs. Lexi follows up with, “Although, technically, that is accurate. I mean, I am your boss. But I just want you to know that I am going to strive to be a different kind of boss than my father was. I mean, he was just so aloof and out of touch. If I learned anything after I broke my back during the Olympic dressage trials, it’s that you are only as strong as the horse you’re riding.”

She turns to Nell and says, “And you… you are my horse.” That’s when Sam, played by New Girl alum Hannah Simone, chimes in so Lexi stops. “Am I being weird and entitled again?” Lexi asks. Sam lets Lexi know the truth. “See, this is why I need you,” Lexi says as Nell knocks back a shot.

The official synopsis for the premiere reads: “Nell attempts to restart her life in a new place with a new job and a new roommate. She begins writing obituaries at the local paper and starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.”

The first season will feature special guests like Ed Begley Jr., Martin Mull, Rhea Perlman, Brittany Snow, and more. Not Dead Yet will have a two-episode premiere on February 8 starting at 8:30 p.m.