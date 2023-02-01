‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia & Clayton Echard Reunite & Fans Wonder What’s Going On

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard sat next to each other while hanging out and lip syncing to a talk track with his other ex Michelle Young, in the eye-catching clip.

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard caused speculation that they may be giving their love another chance, in Rachel’s latest TikTok video. The former Bachelorette and Bachelor stars sat next to each other while hanging out with Clayton’s other ex and former Bachelorette star Michelle Young, in the clip, which was shared on Feb. 1. The two ladies also lip synced to a track that talked about “explaining” something that’s “going on.”

“Are you going to tell us what’s going on?” Michelle asked Rachel while sitting in the chair next to her and Clayton as she held a glass of a yellow beverage. “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm,” Rachel responded as the camera panned out and showed the hunk sitting next to her on a couch.

In addition to Rachel’s eye-catching video, Clayton posted a video to his Instagram story and it revealed that they were also hanging out with Caelynn Miller-KeyesBlake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli. “Hi guys! It’s me hanging with my friends,” he said before panning the room. “Little breakfast action.”

Once the reality star exes shared the videos, fans were quick to respond and ask if they were back together or not, but neither of them confirmed or denied their romance status. “What is going on?” one of Rachel’s followers asked, while another wrote, “I was seriously team rachel in Clayton’s season y’allll I thought the chemistry they had was more than just a connection 😭😭.”

Rachel and Clayton’s latest hangout comes after they both stepped into the spotlight on their dating reality shows. Clayton came in eighth place on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 and went on to become the star of the next season’s The Bachelor. Thirty women, including Rachel, competed to be the woman who stole his heart during the airing in Jan. 2022, and Rachel even landed a hometown date. During fantasy suites, Clayton infamously told all three remaining women (Rachel, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans) that he loved them. When Susie left the show, Clayton continued to pursue Rachel and Gabby, only to end up breaking their hearts when Susie came back to give him another chance. Clayton and Susie left the show as a couple, but did not get engaged.

Clayton and Susie wound up amicably breaking up in Sept. 2022. Rachel also moved on by becoming a co-lead in the next season’s The Bachelorette and accepted a proposal from Tino Franco. They split sometime late last year after it was revealed he had cheated on her.

