‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Tom Ball Gets Final Golden Buzzer After The ‘Best Performance’ Of The Season

AGT: All-Stars is one step closer to the finals, and there’s still one more Golden Buzzer to give out. In the January 30 episode, two acts will move forward. One act will be given the group Golden Buzzer.

Peter Rosalita returns after making a splash during AGT season 16. The 11-year-old sings a stellar rendition of “Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton. The judges give him a standing ovation. Howie Mandel is impressed that Peter powered through that performance with nerves and a sore throat. Simon Cowell notes that Peter is “very old-fashioned” but his voice has “actually gotten better.”

Axel Blake hits the stage. The comedian is Simon’s Golden Buzzer from Britain’s Got Talent season 15 and went on to win the show. Howie is a big fan of Axel. “I think you hit it out of the park,” he says. Simon knows Axel is a hit in America after hearing the audience laughing throughout the performance.

Mandy Harvey, Simon’s Goldern Buzzer from AGT season 12, is back for a second chance at winning. The singer, who lost her hearing at 18, performs her beautiful original song “Something I Can Feel.” Heidi Klum gushes that Mandy has “the most angelic voice.” Simon raves over Mandy’s “great song” and tells her that this was better than her first audition.

Yumbo Dump has something to prove to Heidi after getting her red X in AGT season 13. They manage to win her over this time around, and Simon tells the duo they’re “really stupid but really funny.” Rapping magician Mervant Vera from AGT season 17 brings the magic once again. Heidi calls him a “genius,” while Simon adds that he’s “unbelievably talented.”

Tom Ball is a 24-year-old high school teacher, but he’s always wanted to be a singer. He lost to Axel Blake in Britain’s Got Talent season 15. He’s getting married in 5 days, but he’s determined to get this second chance. He sings a stunning rendition of “The Sound of Silence” for the audience. Simon declares Tom’s performance is “the best performance I’ve seen all series.” Heidi calls Tom “larger than life.” The judges and host Terry Crews collectively decide to give Tom the group Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the finals.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team from AGT season 16 basically brings Cobra Kai to AGT. Their performance is non-stop action. “This is unbelievable,” Simon tells the group and adds that they’re “just on another level” from what they did before.

Magician Jasper Cherry is just 16 years old, but he has serious charisma. He turns back time with his act. “I’m just blown away,” Howie says. Heidi tells Jasper, “You do make me believe that the impossible is possible.”

Ana-Maria Margean won Romania’s Got Talent season 11 after taking on ventriloquism during the pandemic. She was inspired by AGT winner Terry Fator. Her performance is a thrilling ride with ventriloquism and singing. All of the judges are impressed by Ana-Maria’s talents.

The final performance of the night is from Archie Williams, the AGT season 15 singer who spent 36 years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit. He wows the room with his performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Howie tells Archie that he has “everything it takes to make it all the way on this stage.” Simon says the performance was “incredibly strong” and “creative.”

The top 3 acts of the night are Peter Rosalita, Ana-Maria Margean, and Mandy Harvey. In third place is Mandy, leaving Peter and Ana-Maria on stage. The act joining Tom in the finals is… Ana-Maria Margean!