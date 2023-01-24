‘The Bachelor’s 1st Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes For Resurfaced Tweets About Blackface

Greer Blitzer is apologizing about resurfaced tweets in which she defended a person wearing a blackface costume. The Bachelor star, who recently won the First Impression Rose from Bachelor Zach Shallcross, took to her Instagram story to admit her wrongdoings in the previous tweets and take responsibility for her actions.

“The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of growth. In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong comments on my social media accounts,” she wrote in the message, which can be seen here. “In particular, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”

“I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared these harmful opinions at all,” she continued. “Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today.”

Greer’s apology comes three months after a Reddit user shared screenshots of her supporting a teen that received criticism for wearing blackface to a party. “The students involved didn’t even know what black face was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act,” she allegedly wrote in a tweet at the time.

Another one of her alleged tweets read, “This previous incident was dumb not racist? She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl” and she later added, “Putting white powder on your face isn’t okay either. That didn’t make the news did it? I apologize if this offended you but you must understand it was not initially supposed to be perceived that way at all.”

Grier has been in the spotlight since she appeared on The Bachelor‘s latest season. After Zach gave her the First Impression Rose, he spoke out about the reason he decided to do so, in an interview on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast. “With Greer, she had this calming effect on me. I’m back at the mansion and there’s the cameras and I’m meeting 30 new women, and it’s a lot to take in,” he said. “And so when you meet someone that can bring that comfort level and allow you to not be so caught up in your head — it was very relaxed with her.”