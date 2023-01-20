Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: ‘My Guiding Light’

Regina King paid a sweet tribute to her late son Ian Alexander Jr. on what would have been his 27th birthday. The Oscar winner, 52, took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a touching video of a memorial for Ian, who died by suicide last year. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” Regina wrote alongside a video of a paper lantern floating in the sky. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

The Watchmen star continued her heartwarming message by admitting she still “sees” Ian everywhere in her life. “My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡,” she concluded.

A gaggle of her famous friends were quick to send their love and support in the comments section as Tracee Ellis Ross added heart emojis, while Octavia Spencer shared praying hands emojis. Ava DuVernay even quoted a poem. And Niecy Nash posted, “My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you.”

At the time of Ian’s untimely passing in January 2022, Regina had released a statement, asking for privacy. She added, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

Regina shared Ian with record producer Ian Alexander. The pair married a year after Ian Jr.’s birth in 1997 and divorced a decade later. Regina later admitted that raising her only child as a single parent wasn’t always easy, but well worth it. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she told People. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”