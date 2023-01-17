‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Michelle Money Engaged To Pro Golfer Mike Weir

Michelle Money is getting ready to walk down the aisle! The 42-year-old Bachelor In Paradise star took to Instagram to share the news that she and Mike Weir are now engaged. She added PDA-filled photos that showed her enjoying what appeared to be glasses of wine with the professional golfer as they stood outside near a gorgeous backdrop of water and mountains.

“Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot! Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir! I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever! @mweirsy ❤️,” Michelle wrote in the caption.

Michelle wore white patterned sleeveless dress and no shoes, in the photos, while Mike wore a black polo shirt, white, pants, and black sneakers. She had her long hair down and he added sunglasses to his look as they both smiled from ear to ear. At one point, the soon-to-be groom sweetly kissed his future bride on the cheek.

Once Michelle announced the engagement, her followers congratulated her and expressed their own joy in the comments section. “YAYAYAYAYAY ❤️ I’m the happiest for your happiness and love! Love you 🥰,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Congrats you two cutie pies! It’s about damn time, and we could not be more happy for you💕.”

Michelle and Mike first went public with their romance in Aug. 2016. She shared a photo of the hunk drinking a glass of red wine and captioned it with, “Mine ❤️” as she also tagged him. Michelle and Mike’s relationship started the same year she called it quits with Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars costar Cody Sattler. The former lovebirds first started dating after connecting on season one of Bachelor In Paradise in 2014. “Cody and I are not together,” she told Us Weekly at the time the breakup started making headlines. “I am in a new relationship with a wonderful man and am extremely happy!”