Jenna Ortega Flashes Her Abs In Sheer, Tan Dress & Silver Jewelry At 2023 Golden Globes: Photos

Jenna Ortega was fierce as ever during the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Wednesday star, 21, looked simply stunning, donning a sheer coffee-colored Gucci dress with short, brunette locks to the affair.

It was a definite fashion win for Jenna, who was there competing for the Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy category. Her buff dress fell off her shoulders in billowing pleated sleeves, while sheer strips crossed her body, creating alluring cutouts at her midriff and on each hip.

The Jane The Virgin actress teamed the gown with silver Tiffany & Co. necklaces. For makeup, she went with dark eyeshadow and peachy cheeks. She traded her raven pigtails for a shoulder-skimming copper bob, which flipped at the bottom.

While the dreamy look was one of the evening’s best, it might have been a little too cute for Jenna’s character Wednesday. She currently stars in the Tim Burton-imagined show, which follows a teenage version ofThe Addams Familycharacter during her time at the Nevermore Academy, where her parents Morticia and Gomez first met and fell in love.

The show was just renewed for a second season, but according to Jenna, things are still deep in the development process. While catching up with Variety on the red carpet, she confessed, “I have seen nothing and I know nothing! I feel like sometimes as the actor you’re kind of just told what to do, but I’m waiting on it.” She went on to note that a writers room was currently being put together.

Jenna has earned rave reviews for playing Miss Wednesday Addams, but she’s facing some stiff competition in the best TV actress class. Also nominated: Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

While Jenna is hoping for the honor, she’s made it clear she’s not losing it over awards season. Back during the Sep. 2022 Emmys, she got into character to deliver a deadpan takedown of the awards during the ceremony, as reported by Collider.

Wednesday glared at the camera as she told viewers how “faceless suits at Netflix have explained to me that you [the Emmy nominees] are all competing for a golden statuette.” She asked the nominees if they were hoping to fill a “lonely void,” before cooly snapping back, “Spoiler alert. It won’t.”

Doubling down on the despair, the goth icon said, “Embrace the emptiness. Wrap it around you like a cold, wet blanket. And if you still need a pat on the back, I know a disembodied hand that can help you out.” Before the clip ended, Thing crawled onto her shoulders and snapped twice.