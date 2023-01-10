Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.

Jamie walked into the show with a Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture nomination for her performance as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. On the carpet, she told Variety that she agreed to do the movie because Michelle Yeoh was in it. “It was important that I understood who Deirdre was, and I understood who Evelyn was and their relationship and their love story,” she said.

Jamie’s last Golden Globe nomination came in 2016, when she was got a Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical nod for her role in Fox’s Scream Queens. Over the years, she’s received eight Golden Globe nominations in total for her work in True Lies, Freaky Friday, A Fish Called Wanda and more.

This year’s show marked a return for the ceremony on NBC. NBC actually canceled last year’s broadcast of the event after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times found that HFPA had no Black members, leading many to boycott the show. The HFPA has since made changes, and NBC is back to broadcasting the show, which was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael inside the Beverly Hilton.