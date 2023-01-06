Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?

Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.

Tom can add to his growing tally of Golden Globes at the 2023 ceremony. But will he keep the award, if he wins, or will he return it like he did with his past trophies? Either way, Tom’s enjoyed great success at the Golden Globes in his career, and we’ve got a full rundown of his total nominations and wins so far.

His 3 Golden Globes

Best Actor — Born on the Fourth of July (1990)

Tom won his first Golden Globe in 1990, for his leading role in the anti-war film Born on the Fourth of July. He played Sergeant Ron Kovic who was paralyzed in the Vietnam War and became an anti-war activist. Tom won the award over four other actors, including Robin Williams and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Best Actor — Jerry Maguire (1997)

In 1997, Tom won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in Jerry Maguire. In the film, Tom played a successful sports agent who has a moral epiphany. Tom gave a special shoutout to his co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. in his acceptance speech. He also thanked his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, for her “insightful generosity” and her “warmth.”

Best Supporting Actor — Magnolia (2000)

Tom won his third Golden Globe Award at the 2000 ceremony. He won Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Magnolia, where he played the inspiring Frank “T.J.” Mackey. Tom took home the award over Jude Law and Michael Caine, among others. He said in his acceptance speech, “Wow I didn’t expect this. I’m pretty amazed right now.”

Nominations

Tom Cruise has a total of 8 Golden Globe nominations in his career. In addition to the three wins listed above, here’s a rundown of the five Golden Globes he didn’t win.

41st Golden Globe Awards (1984)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy — Risky Business (lost to Michael Caine for Educating Rita)

50th Golden Globe Awards (1993)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama — A Few Good Men (lost to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman)

61st Golden Globe Awards (2004)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama — The Last Samurai (lost to Sean Penn for Mystic River)

66th Golden Globe Awards (2009)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture — Tropic Thunder (lost to Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight)

