Viola Davis Gives Fans A Tour Inside Her LA Mansion That’s ‘Definitely A Sanctuary’: Watch

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon opened up the doors of their immaculate Los Angeles home. The Oscar winning actress, 57, and her husband, 69, showed off the Michaela Cadiz designed residence to Architectural Digest, revealing a serene pool, high ceilings, plenty of greenery and unique art. Other eye catching bits include a black and white patterned couch in the living room, as well as a bold light fixture.

“Our definition of a home is a sanctuary, and this is definitely a sanctuary,” Viola said of the property she’s lived in with her husband and their daughter Genesis, 12, for five years. The pops of color in the home are impossible not to notice in the video, which she revealed are inspired by her time in South Africa when she filmed The Woman King with Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega and Sheila Atim.

“We were working in South Africa, shooting The Woman King, while the renovation was unfolding, and we were inspired by the incredible color and culture there,” the How To Get Away With Murder star explained to the publication in the YouTube video published on Wednesday, Jan. 5. One particular highlight was her spacious closet, where she has no doubt gotten ready for some major red carpet events, with plenty of shoes, dresses and more.

“I always want to go big and bold, but not too bold, not garish,” she explained. Julius, who shares two children from his previous marriage, then noted they both wanted to feel “connected to “their heritage” in their space.

Viola then added that, “the pieces in and of themselves tell a story, like the Aboriginal dot art and the African-American art, which is very much rooted in the African-American folktale that our people can fly.”

The interior designer also revealed that the home was entirely monochromatic before she renovated and added plenty of color. Michaela described the home as “a feast for the eyes and the spirit.”