Offset Celebrates First Born Son’s 13th Birthday With Rare Photos: ‘You Made Me A Man At 17’

Offset shared a sweet tribute to one of his five children on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Migos rapper took to his Instagram to post an incredible photo album of his first born, son Jordan, on the boy’s big birthday! “Can’t believe I have a 13yr old, my first born my King you turned me into a man at 17 I love you son,” the Grammy-nominated artist captioned the shots, as seen here.

In the 8-slide carousal, Offset is seen holding Jordan in his lap with a stack of cash, posing with him for a magazine cover, giving peace signs while sitting on a throne and recording him playing basketball. Offset also shared a photo of Jordan chilling on a couch with Offset and Cardi B’s baby girl Kulture.

Jordan was welcomed by Offset and his girlfriend at the time, Justine Watson. In 2017, Justine claimed Offset was a deadbeat dad and tried to sue him for retroactive child support and $15,000 in legal fees. The pair appear to have up settled their beef, as Offset is very much involved with Jordan’s life, although he admitted fatherhood was initially a struggle.

“The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first,” Offset told Haute Living in 2019. “I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets. It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young. Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way.”

While Offset shares his five children with four different women, his wife Cardi B, who welcomed Kulture and son Wave with Offset, was said to keep a loving household for all the little ones. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he told Essence. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”