Kim Cattrall Sadly Reveals That Her Beloved Mom, Shane Died At 93: See Announcement

Kim Cattrall‘s mom Shane Cattrall has died at the age of 93. The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to announce the sad news with a post full of several memorable photos of her and her doting parent and a loving caption. “Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022 Rest in peace Mum ❤️,” it read.

Once Kim shared the announcement, her friends and fans quickly shared messages of condolences. “Sending you so much love from Stockholm. What a beautiful, vibrant Mum ❤️,” one fan wrote while another shared, “May you still see her smile in your mirror and hear her voice singing in your heart.❤️🙏🏻.” Stephen Dunn, Kim’s Queer As Folk co-star, also responded with, “sending all my love.”

Kim’s mom’s passing comes just over four years since her younger brother, Chris Cattrall, died by suicide at the age of 55. He first went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada, and was later found deceased. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Chris, in Feb. 2018. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Chris’ passing seemed to bring Kim and her mom closer, and the former Sex and the City actress would often talk about how her mom’s life influenced her own. “My mother’s childhood was shocking and dramatic,” she said in an interview with The Guardian in 2019 “Her father abandoned my grandmother, leaving her in terrible poverty, struggling to bring up three children. As I’ve got older that’s inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive.”

Kim’s mom was there for her during the ups and downs of her career as well as her public feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. After Sarah commented that she was sending “love and condolences” on Kim’s post about the passing of Chris, Kim later shared another post that revealed her mom called the fellow actress a “hypocrite” and asked when she was going to “leave” her “alone.”