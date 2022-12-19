Master P Tries To Make Peace With Son Romeo After Social Media Feud: ‘My Door Is Always Open’

“Today’s a sad day because I gotta get out of character and put this on the internet, which I don’t want to do, but I tried to call my son,” Master P said at the start of the video he posted on Dec. 18, following an intense weekend where he and his son, Romeo Miller, went back and forth online. “People say, ‘Why’d you call [him]?’ I did. He don’t call back, it’s been months.” Despite the confrontational start of the video, Master P offers a semi-apology to his son after their public argument. “I love my family, my door is always open for my son. And if I’m wrong, forgive me. I’m apologizing to you if I’m wrong. ”

“I’m still a work-in-progress, I come from nothing. Everybody goes through trauma; I’m dealing with this right now,” he said, per Hip-Hop DX. “But I love going out into the community and helping people — that’s the way I heal. Allow me to heal! … So let’s do this in love, let’s do this in peace. Think about it, we are stronger together. But you are older now, so you got to lead by example for the rest of the kids. And we’ll get through this.”

The family rift reared its ugly head following the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him! These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next!” Master P captioned a throwback video of the DJ dancing on the Ellen show. This upset Romeo, who accused his father of hypocrisy.

“Today was a boiling point,” he wrote in an IG Story, per Madame Noire. “Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.” The message referenced Romeo’s sister (and Master P’s daughter) Tytyana Miller, who died in May 2022 from a fentanyl overdose at age 25.

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect,” Romeo added in a second comment. “When you see people who never ask themselves if the problem is them, you are actually seeing someone who is deeply afraid of life. Fearful people can only have things their way.”

On Saturday (Dec. 17), Romeo shared a poem directed at his father. “Why am I soaring, and my siblings are not? Probably because our father didn’t give them the same time on the clock. Chase the money or chase the family? You can’t do both because now you are gambling.”

This caught Master P’s eye, and he finally responded in a now-deleted IG post. “This new generation of kids needs to stop blaming their parents for everything. How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them? I’m not saying all parents are right or perfect, but I went above and beyond for mine, and even asked for forgiveness. That’s why this is disappointing. I wouldn’t wish this on no parent, rich or poor,” wrote Master P, per The Neighborhood Talk.

“Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution. You can come to talk to your father and your family like a man, you have kids, too. No family is perfect, but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

Romeo commented on the now-deleted post. “This was my last stray, pops,” he wrote. “Stop trying to play the victim. … I’ve tried to keep things in house. You are addicted to social media, and unfortunately, use this app as therapy. … I’ve never been paid for anything I’ve accomplished as Lil Romeo. …Mom was always right. Your pride is everything. From there, Romeo claimed “all my siblings are broke,” that he lives “month to month,” and that all the Lil Romeo money “went to pay all of [Master P’s] IRS taxes.”

The two went back and forth online. Romeo accused his father of “gaslighting” him with his comment. Master P accused his son of “throwing a tantrum on social media” over money. Ultimately, Master P decided to try and squash the beef by apologizing.