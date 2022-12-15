Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.

Both hosts bundled up for the cool NYC weather, which was listed at rainy and 43 degrees on Thursday. Amy went for a camel colored wool coat over a pair of rolled up straight leg jeans and a white hoodie. She finished her ensemble with a heeled camel colored pair of booties, and kept her blonde hair back in a loose ponytail. Meanwhile, T.J. played off her look with a black and camel paid jacket, also over jeans, along with a black scarf and leather sneakers.

The duo, who have hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know since 2014, remain suspended from the series as they face an internal review at ABC over their relationship that occurred as both were publicly married: T.J. wed Marilee Fiebig in 2010 and Amy married actor Andrew Shue also in 2010. After photos of Amy and T.J. emerged in upstate New York as well as looking flirty at a Times Square pub (notably, near the ABC studios where they work), it was confirmed that Amy and Andrew had recently listed and sold their NYC apartment.

Amid their suspension, ABC News President Kim Godwin addressed staff in an internal email that has been widely shared online. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”