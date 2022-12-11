Patti LaBelle, 78, Rushed Off Stage After Reported Bomb Threat During Her Concert: Video

Patti LaBelle appeared quite shocked when she was rushed off stage at her concert in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 10 over a reported bomb threat. The 78-year-old iconic singer was standing at her microphone during a holiday performance at the Riverside Theater when the terrifying incident occurred. As seen in the video below, security personal quickly ran out to Patti, who cries, “Hold up, wait!” as they cover her and exit her out of the venue.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ 🌻 (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

Authorities then evacuated the premises, according to a police release at 11:25 p.m. shared by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter. “Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated,” the tweet read. “Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

In another video taken outside the Riverside Theater and posted by a concertgoer (below), the evacuated crowd hung around to get an update on the situation. “We do not know if we can go back inside to the venue,” a woman is heard saying in the clip. “It would be up to the Riverside Theater if we can go back inside but now everything’s on halt.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the building was searched by police K9 units around 1:13 a.m. on Sunday and no explosive devices were found. Pabst Theater Group, the concert organizer, also said in a statement, “Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.”

While Patti may have been in a bit of danger, the “New Attitude” hitmaker isn’t going to be scared so easily, at least according to Patti, who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in 2021. “I’ve been in that place where people just didn’t like me and I would always love them even more,” she explained. “So, everything that I’ve been through like that made me a stronger woman. I mean, I’m 77 and I’m still standing and I can still sing. So nobody’s really hurt Patti LaBelle except Patti LaBelle.”