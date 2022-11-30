‘Love Without Borders’ Premiere Exclusive: Aaron Shocks His Family When He Reveals The Match-Making Process

Love Without Borders is a brand-new Bravo series that follows 5 singles ready to uproot their lives and leave everything behind for true love. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s premiere, cast member Aaron Motacek sits down with his parents to talk about this journey he’s embarking on.

He tells his family that he’s been talking to relationship expert Arica Angelo. Since he hasn’t done a great job of finding love on his own, Aaron says he’s “excited” to be working with Arica. “She’s going to be looking for a match for me, but there’s a good chance I would go wherever they are to meet them…” He adds that he’ll likely have to travel outside the U.S.

Aaron’s family is taken aback by the news. When he’s asked about traveling, Aaron reveals that “the next time I see her, she’ll have a plane ticket ready for me. I gotta be ready to go.” Aaron’s mom replies, “But you’re coming back, right?” Aaron doesn’t give her a concrete answer.

“I can tell my mom is panicking but everyone I know is basically married and living their own lives. The way my life is right now, if I don’t do anything about it, there’s just a good chance I’m never going to find love,” Aaron admits.

Aaron is a 31-year-old optometrist, who has limited dating options in his hometown of Fargo, North Dakota. Although he knows he must make a drastic choice to find love, leaving his close-knit family won’t be easy. Being in a loving relationship is a priority and leaving his comfortable life and his brother’s optometry practice is a gamble he’s eager to take.

The stakes get even higher with the single hopefuls realize they will not speak with – or even see a photo of – their match before leaving the States. Love Without Borders will premiere on November 30 at 9 p.m. following Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.