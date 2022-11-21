Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Nicki Aycox, who played the demon Meg Masters in 'Superatural,' passed away on Nov. 16, over a year after she revealed her leukemia diagnosis.

November 21, 2022 12:58PM EST
Nicki Aycox
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.

Nicki Aycox at the ‘Jeepers Creepers 2’ premiere in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The confirmed cause of death for Nicki hasn’t been revealed, though it’s likely she passed away from leukemia after publicly revealing her diagnosis back in March 2021. At the time, Nicki posted a photo of herself in the hospital after finding out she had cancer, and promised that she was “fighting her way through chemo.”

“I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now,” Nicki wrote. “I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia. I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!”

Nicki had a recurring role in Supernatural as Meg Masters, a demon and antagonist to Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki’s lead characters. Supernatural creator Eric Kripke paid tribute to Nicki on Twitter after learning of her death. “Gutted to hear the great Nicki Aycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary,” he wrote.

Nicki Aycox in ‘Supernatural (Photo: Everett)

Nicki also appeared in the shows Cold Case, Ally McBeal, Criminal MindsThe Twilight Zone, and The X-Files. Her most notable film roles were in Jeepers Creepers 2 and Perfect Stranger. Her final acting role was in the 2014 TV film Dead on Campus. Nicki was also a singer. She released her debut EP, Red Velvet Room, in 2015. Rest in peace, Nicki.

